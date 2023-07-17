Parent charged after teens found 'very intoxicated' at birthday party

Guelph police say a woman has been charged with providing alcohol to minors during her daughter's 14th birthday party Friday night.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a house party near Victoria Road South and York Road.

Police said a witness said several teens were outside fighting.

Upon arrival, police spoke to those involved in the altercation, and determined a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were “very intoxicated.”

Police said the two teens were sent home with their parents.

Police said the 43-year-old Guelph woman was charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act with knowingly supplying liquor to persons under 19.

“The only adult on scene advised her daughter was having a 14th birthday party,” police said.