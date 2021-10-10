Parent of young child found on a Kingston street located by police

Kingston police have tracked down the parent of a child found wandering on a Kingston street Sunday morning.

The child was found by a motorist at 10:30 a.m.

In an update on the investigation, police said a parent of the found child attended the police station two hours after the child was found.

"They will have a conversation with Family and Children’s Services to ensure the ongoing safety of the child. Thank you to all who assisted or shared the message," said police in a statement on Twitter.