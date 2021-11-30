Parent with child in the car charged with impaired driving in Amherstburg
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police in Amherstburg have charged two people with impaired driving, including one case where a child was found in the car.
Police made the two impaired driving arrests in Amherstburg on Saturday.
Officers say one person was arrested with their 3-year-old child in the car and blew more than two times the legal limit.
The second driver was reportedly travelling in the wrong lane. An officer in the area was flagged down by concerned citizens.
-
Via Rail unveils new fleet of trains for Windsor-Quebec City corridorVia Rail previewed the first of 32 new Siemens trains on Tuesday at their Tremblay Road station in Ottawa.
-
'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours motherMckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.
-
Some regional COVID-19 restrictions lifted in B.C., others expanded through holiday seasonWith COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates changing across B.C., regional health orders are also shifting, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman appalled after grandson with cerebral palsy accused of stealing employee’s phone at WalmartA Winnipeg woman is calling on Walmart for an apology after her grandson, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was accused of stealing an employee's phone in October.
-
Sask. travellers returning from southern Africa in two weeks of isolationDozens of travellers are in isolation here in the province – after returning from southern Africa in the last two weeks.