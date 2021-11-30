Parent with child in the car charged with impaired driving in Amherstburg

Windsor police in Amherstburg have charged two people with impaired driving, including one case where a child was found in the car.

Police made the two impaired driving arrests in Amherstburg on Saturday.

Officers say one person was arrested with their 3-year-old child in the car and blew more than two times the legal limit.

The second driver was reportedly travelling in the wrong lane. An officer in the area was flagged down by concerned citizens.