Parents brace for possible CUPE strike in Waterloo region

Frustration is growing with some parents in Waterloo region who are worried about the impacts a proposed strike could have.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the union representing tens of thousands of school support workers, is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.

Maria Anna Jackow has two kids who are students at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School. She said they will be forced to do their school work from home if the strike happens.

“I don't have that time during the day to be there monitoring them while they do their online learning," she said.

A number of school boards with CUPE employees said they will close schools to in-person learning if there’s a strike.

"I’m fortunate that I can have my kids at home. Whereas other parents – they're going to have to find other [options], going to grandparents, a daycare,” Jackow said.

Some parents worry the strike could cause a setback in learning.

"These kids are behind as it is. They need to be in the classroom. It's only now become normal again. Leave them," Jackow said.

Parents at St. Agnes in Waterloo told CTV News that it's going to be a challenge but they also want staff to be paid more.

"I need my kids in school, but I also need people to survive, and not us going through so many years pointing the finger,” said one parent.

“It's very hard especially with both parents at work all day and we have to rework our schedules,” said another parent.