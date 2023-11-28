Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
Police were asked to visit the residence Nov. 10, arriving at the residence just after 2 p.m.
“While at the residence, police observed an unsecure rifle leaning against a wall as well as different types of ammunition not locked up,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.
“Police also seized a bag of unmarked orange pills, numerous bags of suspected cannabis and over a dozen bottles of suspected Methadone. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for the parent's arrest.”
The parents, ages 41 and 41, face weapons and drug charges, while the father is also charged with three counts of violating a probation order.
Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River and were remanded into custody.
