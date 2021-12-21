Parents consider shorter interval between COVID-19 shots for kids

With growing concerns over the Omicron variant, some parents are considering getting their children fully vaccinated earlier.

Health Canada recommends children receive their second dose eight weeks after the first, but given the current state of the pandemic, families like Debbie Smart’s in Waterloo said they don’t feel comfortable waiting that long.

Smart’s grandson, 11-year-old Brian Smart, received his first dose of the vaccine two weeks ago.

“I just want to get it done and over it and I’ll be fully vaccinated,” Brian said.

Debbie is looking into shortening the interval between the two doses for her grandson in light of the Omicron variant.

“They touch everything, plus they go to school. He wants to go all the time, he doesn’t like being at home,” said Debbie.

The associate medical officer of health at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, said the eight week guidance is based on research on adults, showing a longer gap could generate a better immune response and reduce the risk of complications.

While Dr. Tenenbaum recommends families wait the eight weeks, it is safe for that age group to get the second shot earlier but advises families to consult their doctor.

“The adult and child vaccines, they’re both studied at a three week interval in the clinical trials. Those clinical trials show that the vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. Tenenbaum. “The key is people just need to understand that’s a choice they’re making and there are benefits and trade-offs.”

Some parents said they would rather stick to the guidance from Health Canada and wait the eight weeks between doses.

“I’m comfortable waiting for the full interval, so the immunity response might be a little better,” said a Waterloo mom of two.