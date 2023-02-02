Parents facing charges after 1-year-old suffers opioid overdose at Kingston, Ont. home

Two parents are facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a toddler suffered an opioid overdose at a home in Kingston, Ont. last week.

The parents called 911 at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 reporting a one-year-old infant was unconscious, without vital signs, Kingston police said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to the home in downtown Kingston and provided medical attention to the infant, who was transported to the Kingston General Hospital by paramedics.

Police say hospital staff administered multiple shots of Narcan, which was able to reverse the effects of the overdose.

"Further investigation by police of the parent’s residence revealed various narcotics, including fentanyl, which were left in areas easily accessible to the infant," police said in a media release.

The parents, 22 and 34 years old, face charges of with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Police credit the members of Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac paramedics and staff at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre for their coordinated life-saving measures, which led to the infant's survival.