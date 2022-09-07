Parents frustrated over busing disruption for special needs students

School buses were back up and running for the first day of class in Waterloo region, but not every student was picked up.

“The ones to me who need the buses are the ones who can’t talk or walk, have challenges, don’t get the buses,” said Jarid Henry, a Kitchener parent of two kids with special needs.

Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region announced in August, students enrolled in Special Education programs and those who ride in small or adapted vehicles won’t see bus service start until Sept. 12.

The delay impacts both the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School board.

“This week I had to take off work and pretty much three hours a day is me being a school bus driver,” said Henry.

He said with a total of three kids all going to different schools, this busing disruption has been a nightmare.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said the disruption is due to the cyber incident in early July.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said the delays “in most cases will be students with Special Education needs that attended congregated classes and in some instances will be students who attend school in a regular classroom.”

The spokesperson added “since last week, Special Education Consultants have been attempting to call students/families and share the news about the transportation delay, however, there are many families they have not been able to reach.”

Arisa Alexanian, a Waterloo parent with a son enrolled in Special Education programming at a Catholic school said she has no choice but to pick him up and drop him off.

“I’m incredibly frustrated that it’s even happening, to add this extra burden on families that are constantly juggling extra time off work to begin with, because of the kids and the appointments they have,” said Alexanian.

While Alexanian said she feels fortunate she’s able to do this, not every family can.

“Transporting to and from school everyday and for two parents who work full time, that’s very difficult,” said Alexanian.

For now, Alexanian is cautiously optimistic for when bus service is slated to start for students in Special Education programs on Sept. 12.

The delay to student busing has also impacted students who have moved in the past three months. Their service is set to start on or after Sept. 19.