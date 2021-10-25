iHeartRadio

Parents gifting kids record $82K average to buy first home: CIBC report

Parents have gifted just over $10 billion to their adult children over the past year to help with the down payment of home purchases, according to a CIBC report, with first-time buyers receiving a record average of $82,000 in help and “mover-uppers” receiving an average of $128,000.
