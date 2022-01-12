Parents may not have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopen

Parents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.

While school boards have remained pretty quiet since the province decided students would return to class next week, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has declared it won't be able to accommodate a wave of requests to switch learning modes.

The provincial government confirmed earlier this week schools would reopen next week despite surging infection rates.

ARE SCHOOLS SAFE TO ATTEND

During a virtual COVID-19 update for Simcoe Muskoka, the region's chief medical officer of health said he supported sending students back into the classroom.

"I'm happy to say there will be a return to in-person classes," said Dr. Charles Gardner during a virtual COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

While transmission "can happen in schools, and does happen in schools," Gardner noted that it is more significant throughout the community, and said he felt schools were safe to attend.

The region's top doctor noted the enhanced measures taken by school boards under the direction of the ministry, such as HEPA filters and N95 masks for staff.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) confirmed that all public schools were equipped with high-efficiency mechanical ventilation systems with funding from the ministry.

"In addition, as per ministry requirements, all kindergarten classrooms were equipped with stand-alone HEPA filters," said Sarah Kekewich, the public board's manager of communications.

The ministry recently announced it would send an additional 3,000 stand-alone HEPA filters to school boards across Ontario.

SCDSB will receive approximately 66 of those units, while the Catholic board said it was expecting 35.

Kekewich said they weren't enough for every classroom.

"However, it is important to note that the ventilation systems in SCDSB schools already meet or exceed the ministry ventilation requirements," she noted.

CHANGES TO SCHOOL COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Meanwhile, recent changes were made to the guidelines for COVID-19, including the symptoms that would require students to isolate, and the province revised the free PCR testing eligibility in schools.

Parents will also no longer be notified of a positive COVID-19 case in their child's class.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said parents would only be notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak when roughly 30 per cent of students in their school were absent.

Additionally, the government said students and staff would receive two COVID-19 rapid test kits when in-person learning resumes.