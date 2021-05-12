Parents of students in remote learning don't have to pay childcare fees: minister

With students in Winnipeg and Brandon officially in remote learning, the province said parents of these students will not have to pay for their unused childcare spaces.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Families Minister Rochelle Squires said parents will not be expected to pay for childcare fees while their children are in remote learning.

Squires said the province will be providing early learning and childcare facilities with a grant equal to the parent fees for the children who are not allowed to attend their before-and-after-school programs due to the shift to online learning.

Squires said parents will not lose their childcare spaces during this time, and said more funding will be given to affected families.

The province said only kindergarten students who are children of critical service workers and other children that are in-school learning can go to childcare on the days they are not in school. The province said kindergarten students who are remote learning at home cannot go to their childcare facility.

This is a developing story. More to come.