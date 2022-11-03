Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte

Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.

A handful of concerned parents rallied outside the doors of Pilot Butte School on Thursday morning. They said several others, who could not attend, chose to keep their kids home from class in an act of protest.

Lydia Riopka’s two daughters attend the school. She said one of them received a Snapchat from a student last month that allegedly showed a gun pointed at the school.

“There doesn’t appear to be any protocol that’s come out of this. There doesn’t appear to be any additional safety measures that have come out of this,” Riopka said.

“We just want to know our kids are safe when they come here.”

Riopka said the threat came in on a Sunday and classes resumed as normal the following day. It wasn’t until days later that school officials notified parents and teachers about the threat, she said.

A spokesperson for Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) confirmed the division was aware of a threat made in October, but could not comment on specifics.

“While we can’t comment on issues involving individual students when a threat is made it is taken seriously, investigated and responded to appropriately,” according to a statement from PVSD.

“We have staff and a dedicated team trained in Violence Threat and Risk Assessment (VTRA) that works with school officials and outside agencies to determine what actions, supports and interventions will be taken when a threat is made.”

Riopka, as well as other parents, said the school needs to be proactive and transparent when it comes to practicing and implementing safety protocols such as school lockdowns.

“The school should turn around and tell us what the protocols are and what they’re doing to keep all children safe,” said Julie Rattai.

“We’re not asking to oust the parent or oust the children involved. We’re asking for a plan of action.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed they responded to a report of a school shooting threat on Oct. 2.

Officers located the suspect, who was a child under the age of 12, at a home in Pilot Butte. They seized a plastic toy gun as part of their search and did not find any real firearms inside the house.

The child cannot not be charged due to their age, according to the RCMP.

Two RCMP cruisers were present outside the school on Thursday morning. Officers could be seen inside the front doors.

PVSD said they were aware of the officers’ presence, but could not comment further.

While the protest was scheduled for Thursday, some parents are not sure if, and when, they will send their kids back to class.

“My concern is the individual that’s causing threats is actually being more protected than the victims,” said Jill Brigham.

“My daughter has enrolled in martial arts because she does not feel safe going to school now.”

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Education to ask what, if any, school safety protocols are mandated by the province when it comes to school threats.

In a statement, the ministry said it is “aware of an ongoing situation at Pilot Butte School and has been working closely with the school division, who are in contact with the RCMP.”