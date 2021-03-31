Parents, students, pushing school board for return to full-time instruction for high schools in the fall

Parents and high school students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) are pushing to return to a full curriculum, come fall.

"Our children are falling behind and they're falling apart," said parent Sarah Young.

Parents like Young fear continued remote learning will hinder their child's learning.

"They failed us and we can't afford another year like this," said Young, whose child attends Glebe Collegiate Institute. "Eight to 12 hours of learning in a week is woefully in adequate."

Currently, OCDSB high schools run on eight to 12 hours of in-person learning with an additional two to eight hours of online learning.

"The teachers have pivoted and have gone over and above and beyond of what they needed to do," Young said. "This is in no criticism on their part; we really appreciate their efforts, but they're stuck in a system that's not working."

A petition with nearly 1,900 signatures is calling on the board to move back to full-time instruction, which means in class learning from 9 to 3 Monday to Friday.

