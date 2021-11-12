Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schooling

With the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.

When the border reopened earlier this week, the WSD sent a letter to parents reminding them of the isolation requirements for unvaccinated children.

Currently, kids under the age of 12 are not allowed to attend school or daycare for 14 days upon returning to Canada

"You really do have to do your research," said Radean Carter, the senior information officer with the WSD.

"They're not necessarily being told to quarantine, they can continue to do other activities, but anything that has them in contact with a vulnerable population and that would include school or daycare, they are not allowed to go for 14 days."

With Black Friday just around the corner and the Christmas holidays following soon after, Carter is advising that parents really think carefully about travelling outside of Canada if they have children under 12 or any kids who are unvaccinated.

"The rest of their peers, the other students in the classroom, are going to be benefitting from that in-class interaction with the teacher and each other, and the best place for a student is in the classroom."

Carter noted that remote learning and sending students learning packages is possible but they won't get the same impact out of it as if they were in school.

She added that parents should read all the rules on the federal government's website before deciding to travel abroad.