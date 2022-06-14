Parents weigh in on anti-racism initiatives in public schools

Parents gave their input on initiatives to counter racism in Waterloo Region’s public schools during a board meeting on Monday.

Much of the discussion at the Waterloo Region District School Board meeting surrounded critical race theory, a practice from the United States that examines the role of race and racism in society.

A Canadian scholar described the concept of critical race theory as a way to help understand patterns of racial discrimination, instead of blaming individuals for racist actions.

A month ago, a trustee said she would be asking staff to define the role that critical race theory plays in the potential development of anti-racist lesson plans.

This time, members of the public weighed in.

“Teach kids to respect one another, no matter who they are or where they come from. Leave critical race theory to the post-secondary education, because it is just that, a theory,” said Angela Mckenna, a parent.

“We are often told we're imagining the risks, or exaggerating the danger. That somehow talking about it is counterproductive, a step backwards,” Lannois Carroll-Woolery, another parent, said. “Our children and community deserve to understand why there's a Land Back Camp in Waterloo Region. Why gender-based prejudice shows up in unequal pay for women and partner violence. Why there is a black history month. Why Viola Desmond is on the $10 bill. Of course, the content must be age-appropriate and it will be more relevant if we use examples from our own region and country instead of borrowing stories from south of the border.”

The Black Parent Council of K-W has made 11 demands of both the public and Catholic school boards in Waterloo Region to address the impacts on racialized students.

Those include a third-party investigation into all racial violence, hiring black racial equity consultants for a best practices audit, and an investigation into the hiring procedures.

During the meeting, trustees heard staff have met with the Black Parent Council of K-W twice, and have made progress towards meeting some of those demands. They are beginning to explore the idea of offering Saturday Afrocentric school for kindergarten students up to grade eight.

It is something people at the meeting said some other school districts are already doing.