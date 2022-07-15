Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5

A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.

Health Canada announced the approval of the first-of-its-kind Moderna vaccine on Thursday, with regional officials expecting the shots to be available in the coming weeks.

“We expect to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine towards the end of July for this age group,” a spokesperson with the Region of Waterloo Public Health told CTV News.

The region said it’s awaiting further direction from the province and have been working with its’ immunization partners to plan the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

The medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Dr. Nicola Mercer said she expects the supply to arrive before the start of August.

“I would anticipate that it’s going to be about 10 to 12 days from now when we’ll be having first vaccines go out to children,” Mercer said.

Some parents in Kitchener say they believe the vaccine will offer added protection for their child and hope to book an appointment as soon as they can.

“I literally called my doctor’s office yesterday, and I said, ‘put me on whatever list you need to, to make sure we get it as soon as possible,” said Kristina, a mother of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old.

Mother of two, Hana, said her 5-year-old child was vaccinated to travel, but she doesn’t plan on having her 3-year-old child get the shot now that it’s available for that age group.

“I don’t want to get it for him right now,” Hana said. “Kids have a strong immune system for themselves.”

Both the Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph said the vaccine will be available at public health units and pharmacies. They added that primary care providers will play an important role in administering the vaccine and offering information to families with questions or concerns.

A spokesperson with the Region of Waterloo Public Health said appointments will be available at regional clinics for six-month to five-year-old children once the province’s booking system opens for that age group.