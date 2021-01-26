Now that kids are allowed to play sports again in Nova Scotia, some parents in Halifax were hoping to tune in virtually to watch them play.

The municipality has pulled the plug on that idea, but talks are underway to have games live-streamed.

Shannon Gillis’ son is in his first year playing in the Bedford minor hockey under-9 division. It’s also his first time playing as a goalie, a moment his mother is missing.

"It’s his first year playing real games against other teams, so it’s pretty heartbreaking we can’t watch," Gillis said. "If we could live-stream it, that would help."

But live-streaming sports like hockey and ringette isn’t allowed. The rule has been on the books for a while, but those who go to the rink regularly say it has never been strictly enforced until Monday.

"Video streaming is not something new, it’s been around for a long time," says Logan Delaney, who provides colour commentary for hockey games. He’s also a hockey parent. He says people in the Halifax Regional Municipality have been doing a good job following public health guidelines and feels this rule should be relaxed.

"We’ve lost out on a lot the past year, I think that goes without saying," said Delaney. "As parents we want to see our kids participate in sports and activities and losing that, that’s a very hard thing to do."

Sean McKenna’s son had a game Monday night and he was hoping to watch it.

"They tried to live-stream it and they got shut down," McKenna said.

McKenna says the rule should have been made clear to parents and coaches.

"People will understand what you’re doing and why you’re doing it if you communicate it properly, but if you just go 'this is a rule, like it or lump it,' I think you’re going to get some pushback," said McKenna the past president of the Dartmouth Whalers Minor Hockey Association.

Halifax Regional Coun. Tony Mancini agrees.

"I don’t think we as a municipality did a very good job in communicating this upfront," Mancini said. "It was a surprise to me."

The city says it the rule is to protect the player's privacy.

Late this afternoon Hockey Nova Scotia confirmed that they will continue to work with the city and they hope to have a resolution to this issue in the coming days.