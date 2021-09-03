Paris Fall Fair welcomes back guests in 2021

The Paris Fall Fair opened its gates on Thursday for the 2021 edition of the event.

The Paris Agricultural Society had to cancel the annual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event has a midway, rides, food vendors and agricultural displays. Visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times when at the fair, including indoors and outdoors.

“We do recognize that people need to eat and drink on the grounds and we provide a number of safe spaces for you to do so,” said Valerie Stone with the Paris Agricultural Society. “A few things are different, but a lot remains the same.”

The fair runs until Monday and officials are asking people to get their tickets online ahead of time, because there are capacity limits in place.