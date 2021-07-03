Paris, Ont. man charged with child pornography offences following raid

A Paris, Ont. man has been charged with two child pornography offences after an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On June 30, OPP executed a search warrant at a Paris home and seized several electronic devices.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused was released during a bail hearing and will appear in a Brantford court on Aug. 20.