Paris, Ont. senior charged with defrauding her employer more than $350K

A 68-year-old Paris, Ont. woman is accused of stealing more than $350,000 from her work.

According to provincial police "a representative of a Brant County business contacted police after it was discovered an employee had stolen a large sum of money from the company."

In a release by Brant County OPP it said officers continued the investigation due to the substantial amount involved.

Diane Bender is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.