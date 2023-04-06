Paris Paris to shoot in Paris, Ont. next week
A TV series that centers around the town of Paris, Ont. and city of Paris, France will be filming locally next week.
The County of Brant said Paris Paris will be rolling into town to film for part of season two, resulting in a temporary road closure of Grand River Street North between William Street and Mechanic Street.
The county said the closure will be on April 11 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
There will be no through traffic except for emergency vehicles.
Barricades will be in place, the county said.
“It is our goal to minimize any inconvenience to our residents. Your patience through any disruption will be greatly appreciated,” the county said.
According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the show’s plot follows a man named Philippe who finds a tunnel in Paris, Ont. that leads him to Paris, France where he creates a second, idealized French life away from his duties as a husband and father.
The show stars Benoit Mauffette, Maxim Roy and Balzac Zukerman-Desjardins.
