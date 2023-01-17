Park board could backpedal on Stanley Park bike lane removal after unanimous vote

Parts of the temporary Stanley Park Drive bike lane could become permanent after Vancouver’s park board unanimously passed a surprise motion Monday night.

Commissioner Angela Haer tabled a motion without notice on Jan. 16 that directs staff to “consider recommendations for site specific modifications” that would improve Stanley Park Drive, instead of fully restoring the pre-pandemic traffic and parking configuration.

“A really good example would include the newer and current configuration of the Teahouse access where vehicles can easily drop off people with disabilities,” Haer told the board during Monday’s meeting.

All six ABC Vancouver commissioners and Tom Digby, the sole Green Party commissioner, voted in favour of Monday’s motion.

On Dec. 5, Digby was the only commissioner who voted against a motion to restore the park to it’s original state. A memo that was circulated to the park board 10 days after the original motion estimated the removal process could cost up to $425,000.

“It’s certainly an about face from where they stood on this position only six weeks ago,” Digby told CTV News after Monday’s meeting. “But I’m optimistic. The ABC, they’re actually being very reasonable here. It’s the right thing to do…for the safety of cyclists and it actually improves traffic flow in many parts of the park.”

Commissioners Scott Jensen and Jaspreet Virdi are pushing back against suggestions that the park board is backing down from its commitment to return the park to pre-COVID-19 configurations.

Suggestions that the Park Board will be backing away from our commitment to return the park to pre-COVID configurations are false. 1/2

“We remain fully committed to restoring full access to the Stanley Park for all road users while staff work to develop an engineered solution that will allow for permanent cycling infrastructure,” Jensen wrote on Tuesday.

Virdi echoed his colleague, adding “the temporary bike lane is being removed as we speak, however; some sections need to be repurposed to address safety concerns that have become apparent.”

Restoring vehicle traffic to pre-pandemic levels at Stanley Park remains a priority. The temporary bike lane is being removed as we speak, however; some sections need to be repurposed to address safety concerns that have become apparent.

The motion specifies that staff should explore options without “unduly delaying the removal works or materially increasing costs” while executing plans outlined by the Dec. 5 motion. Commissioners are also pointing staff in the direction of certain areas that could benefit from modifications, including “the Teahouse access, Brockton Point, the road leading up to Prospect Point and Ceperley Meadows.”

Digby says he’s going to keep fighting for the temporary bike lane to become fully permanent.

“Frankly to save money. We were all shocked at the price to remove the bike lane,” he said.

The deadline for staff to report back to the board with recommendations is Feb.13, according to the latest motion.