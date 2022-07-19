Park gathering turns violent after man allegedly pulls gun during altercation

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a gun call in Mic Mac Park Saturday, police continue to investigate and are calling on witnesses and victims to come forward.

Windsor police were called to the park in the 1100 block of Price Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Police say the suspect went to the park during a large gathering and became involved in a verbal argument with the victim. The situation turned violent when the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm.

Police knewsay it is believed the suspect knew those at the gathering and the incident was targeted.

Investigators obtained a description of the suspect, however, police say there was “limited cooperation from witnesses” in gathering statements and information.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, and while officers searched for the suspect, he was not found at that time.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the suspect was found and arrested without incident.

Police say the gun is outstanding and are asking anyone with information that may help police find it to reach out to investigators.

Raul Huezo, of Windsor, is facing the following charges:

Assault with a weapon (handgun)

Possession of a weapon (handgun) for a purpose dangerous to public peace

Point a firearm at another person

Utter threat to cause to death

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Investigators believe several witnesses and possible victims have not come forward. Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact them. Police also believe there may be video evidence of the incident and are asking anyone with footage to forward it to police through the secure Windsor Police Service link here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com