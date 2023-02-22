Park in Bradford to honour Const. Devon Northrup's sacrifice

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury will pay tribute to a police officer killed in the line of duty with a park named in his honour.

During a town meeting on Tuesday, councillors passed a motion to rename Middletown Park on Langford Boulevard to 'Constable Devon Northrup Memorial Park,' with an unveiling ceremony planned for the spring.

"We are looking forward to creating a permanent tribute to celebrate Constable Northrup's life and commemorate his dedication to public service," stated Mayor James Leduc in a Wednesday release.

South Simcoe police constables Northrup, 33, and Morgan Russell, 54, lost their lives in a shooting on October 11, 2022, in Innisfil.

The two officers were ambushed while responding to a domestic call.

Earlier this month, the Town of Innisfil renamed a community centre in memory of Const. Russell.