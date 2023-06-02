2 women in hospital after early morning crash in northwest Calgary

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northwest Calgary on Friday that left two women in hospital.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Parkdale Boulevard between 26th and 27th Street N.W., police said.

EMS confirmed to CTV News that three people were inside, including two female passengers in their 20s who were both transported to hospital.

One was in stable condition, while the second was in serious but stable condition.

The driver was immediately taken into custody. It's unclear whether he suffered any injuries.

It's believed that alcohol was likely a factor.