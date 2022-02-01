Parked police car severely damaged after being struck
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Waterloo man has been charged with careless driving after he struck a parked police vehicle Monday night.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a release that said it happened in the area of Strasburg Road and Barwood Crescent in Kitchener at about 9:30 p.m.
The police car was reportedly unoccupied at the time.
A 33-year-old man is facing one count of careless driving.
Police said both vehicles were severely damaged and that the investigation is ongoing.
-
