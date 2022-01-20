Parking at B.C. health sites won't be free for everyone anymore. Here's what's changing.

Nearly two years after parking fees were waived at many health-care facilities in B.C., the province is reinstating paid spots for some.

In April 2020, early in the pandemic, B.C. announced parking would be free at provincial health-care facilities. However, on Thursday, the province said that system has led to challenges.

"Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related," Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

"These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most."

Even just days after the system was introduced back in 2020, health-care workers were already frustrated.

One Royal Columbian Hospital emergency room doctor was so annoyed she posted a public video to social media on April 2 of that year, pleading with people not to use the lots as park-and-rides or to visit other businesses near the hospital.

"I just arrived at work and could not even find a parking spot because of the loophole that many people are using to park for free in the hospital grounds," said Kelly Kasteel in a video shot outside of RCH in New Westminster.

"Folks, please. This was meant for hospital patients who require access to the hospital. And this was also meant for nurses and physicians to have access without having to be bothered to touch a touch pad."

The province explained the changes come into effect on March 4, but free parking will still be available for patients getting dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs. Parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight and volunteers will also be eligible.