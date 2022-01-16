Parking banned on city streets in Waterloo Region ahead of winter storm

Cities across Waterloo Region declared their first snow event of 2022 as a winter storm is forecasted to reach southern Ontario by early Monday morning.

The snow event comes with a ban on on-street parking. Any vehicles parked on city streets during the ban may be ticketed and/or towed. Residents are also reminded not to push snow from their driveway onto the road.

The cities of Waterloo and Kitchener declared a snow event starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, which will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

The City of Cambridge and Township of Woolwich also declared snow events, which come into effect one minute later, at 12 a.m. Monday. Woolwich's snow event will last for at least 24 hours, while Cambridge's will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 7:20 p.m. Sunday, the townships of Wellesley, Wilmot and North Dumfries have yet to declare snow events.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Waterloo-Wellington and the surrounding area with five to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall through Monday evening.