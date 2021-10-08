Parking enforcement blitz planned near Windsor schools

Extra parking enforcement officers have been hired to help the City of Windsor crack down on illegal stopping and parking near schools.

The Parking Enforcement Division is planning to carry out large-scale school blitzes in response to a large number of complaints from residents.

With students returning to in-class learning this fall, the number of vehicles around area schools is increasing. Vehicles stopped on the street to drop off children can reduce sight lines for drivers and make walking unsafe for pedestrians.

“The safety of the children is paramount,” says coordinator of parking services Bill Kralovensky. “Letting your child out across the street from their school to cross oncoming traffic creates a situation that is extremely dangerous and cannot be tolerated. Extra officers have been hired through the city’s contractor of enforcement, and these staff will be stationed at the offending schools.”

Tickets for those parking illegally range from $40 for stopping in a no-stopping zone to $100 for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Drivers are asked to obey posted signs to create a safer environment for school children and allow children to walk to school if they live close enough to do so.

October is International Walk to School Month, encouraging students to enjoy the benefits of walking to and from school. The City of Windsor has a Map My Neighbourhood web page for recommended routes to schools as well as Tips for Walking Safely to School.