Visitors will have to pay to park at the Lake Louise Lakeshore lot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the shuttle operating season, which runs from mid-May to mid-October.

The cost will be $11.70 per vehicle, per day.

Once the lot is full, drivers will not be able to wait for a spot to open. Washrooms and the drop-off and pick-up area also won't be accessible after the lot is full.

Pay stations will be available and vehicles must also have a valid national park entry pass, which can also be purchased at the machines.

Parking in the village of Lake Louise and at Moraine Lake, the park and ride and all other day-use lots in Banff National Park do not require a fee.

Vehicles are only permitted on Lake Road when parking is available at Moraine Lake. Officials say parking there is limited and fills quickly during daylight hours.

Travel to Moraine Lake is restricted once that parking lot is full and there will be no space to wait for parking stalls to become available. Access to the Paradise Valley trailhead will also be restricted when parking is full.

Reservations will also have to be made in advance this season for the Parks Canada shuttle.

Seats can be booked starting April 28, and a portion will be released 48-hours prior to departure. Walk-up sales for the shuttle will be not be permitted.