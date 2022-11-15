Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire in a parking garage in downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a garage on Queen Street, between Kent and Lyon streets, just before 8:30 a.m. Fire crews were seen battling the blaze in the ceiling near the entrance of the garage.

Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the exterior roof of an underground parking garage exit.

"Firefighters began a fast attack to extinguish the fire and had water on the fire within minutes of arriving on scene," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

"At 08:19, a 'second alarm' was declared to dispatch additional fire crews to the scene to help with ventilating the large amount of smoke that migrated through the building."

OC Transpo closed the Lyon LRT station for just over two hours because of the fire, with the station reopening at 11 a.m. OC Transpo says there was no damage at Lyon Station due to the fire.

Due to the high levels of carbon monoxide from the fire, firefighters spent three hours ventilating the structure.

"Due to the quick response, combined with the fast attack, the fire was extinguished in the area of origin before it could spread throughout the structure," Ottawa fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Paramedics said the woman was treated for smoke inhalation, and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Queen ST between Kent ST. & Lyon ST N. Fire in the ceiling area above the entrance to the parking garage. #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/Bd9GLosHYD