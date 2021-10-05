Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate plan

Vancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.

The "Climate Emergency Parking Program" recommends requiring overnight parking permits on all residential streets across the city between midnight and 7 a.m.

The program aims to address climate change, but is raising concerns about affordability in what’s already been dubbed the most expensive city in Canada.

The new permit would cost $43.29 a year, before taxes, or $5 for low-income households. Overnight visitors would also be charged $3 per night.

A report from the city’s engineering services also recommends adopting a new overnight permit pollution surcharge.

It would apply to vehicles classified as moderate or high polluters.

For example, drivers of most gas-powered luxury sports cars and SUVs would face a surcharge of $1,000 a year.

Vehicles built in 2022 or earlier and those specialized for wheelchairs would be exempt.

A $500 fee would be added for vehicles deemed "moderately polluting," including sporty sedans and more efficient small SUVs.

Only about 10 per cent of city streets currently require permits.

The city's goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent over 2007 levels.

The proposal says the parking surcharge program would achieve about seven to 14 per cent of that.

The overnight residential parking permit and annual pollution charge are forecast to generate between $44 million to $72 million over four years starting 2022.

That revenue would go toward addressing the city’s climate action plan such as investments in transit and electric vehicle infrastructure.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko and Kendra Mangione