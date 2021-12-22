Parking lot rage during the height of holiday shopping: police
A 24-year-old Arthur man is facing charges after a case of parking lot road rage at the height of holiday shopping season.
Guelph police issued a news release that said it happened on Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said the man was driving a pickup truck through the parking lot of Stone Road Mall when he drove up behind a stopped delivery truck.
The pickup truck reportedly “accelerated at a high rate of speed, passing the delivery truck and narrowly missing two pedestrians.”
According to the release, mall staff saw this and followed the pickup truck in an attempt to speak to the driver.
However, the driver allegedly “threatened to kill the employees before driving his truck towards them, swerving around them at the last moment.”
Officers arrived and found the pickup in another nearby parking lot.
Investigators said the driver yelled at the officers, refused to exit his truck, but was eventually removed and arrested.
The Arthur man has been charged with dangerous driving and uttering threats.
-
Imagine Van Gogh exhibit coming to London, Ont.The art exhibit that has been making headlines -- and maybe filling your social feed -- is set to arrive in London this fall.
-
Lab professionals working 'beyond humanly possible' to process COVID-19 tests in OntarioThe head of an association representing Ontario laboratory workers says its members are putting in long hours and being asked to cancel vacation plans to handle a huge surge in COVID-19 tests.
-
Saskatoon police chief says 2021 saw 'concerning' increase in gun useIn a wide-ranging year-end interview, Saskatoon's police chief said guns are becoming more prevalent in the community.
-
Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/hA 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
-
U of C and U of L will both start winter classes online amid OmicronThe University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will be moving winter term classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hitRoads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hiresAfter receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.
-
Porcupine Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two schoolsThe Porcupine Health Unit said Wednesday that a COVID-19 school outbreak has been declared at École publique Renaissance (Pavillon) in Timmins and École publique Passeport Jeunesse (Elementary) in Hearst.
-
McDonald's fries shortage in Japan blamed on shipment delays due to B.C. floodingFlooding in B.C. and its impact on potato imports have led McDonald's to temporarily restrict servings of medium and large orders of fries in Japan.