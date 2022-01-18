Parking still banned on city streets as crews tackle storm cleanup

The cleanup continues from a winter storm not seen in years.

A day after parts of southern Ontario and Waterloo Region were blanketed in 35 cm of fresh snow, some streets still need to be cleared.

Residents are reminded the snow event declared on Sunday night in municipalities across Waterloo Region remains in place through Tuesday, meaning residents must move their vehicles off city streets, or risk being ticketed or towed.

In Kitchener and Waterloo, the snow event has been extended to Wednesday.

The city's fleet of 52 plows spent Monday clearing main streets and roads used by Grand River Transit, Kitchener manager of maintenance and roads Scott Berry said Monday.

Operators are back out on the roads Tuesday, focusing on lower volume streets. ​

A map from the City of Kitchener shows priority streets:

Per city bylaw, sidewalks need to be cleared within 24 hours following a snowfall. Residents are also reminded not to push snow from their driveway onto the road.

The snow events declared by Kitchener and Waterloo will remain in effect until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Cambridge's snow event will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Guelph has live GPS on their plows that can be viewed here.