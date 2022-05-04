Parkland County homicide victim's vehicle still missing: RCMP

Police have named a homicide victim whose body was found in a Parkland County ditch but have yet to find his vehicle.

The name of the 37-year-old man who was found dead near Township Road 510 and Range Road 44 on April 25 is Jonathan Paul Borle.

In an update Wednesday, RCMP said they have not yet found Borle's vehicle: a black 2008 Range Rover Land Rover with Alberta licence plate CLM2841 and VIN SALMF15418A279426.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.