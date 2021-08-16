Parkland County wildfire fully contained, crews monitoring perimeter
Fire crews fully contained the wildfire west of Edmonton in Parkland County that first started Friday evening.
County officials say the fire west of Horen, Alta., is 100 per cent contained as of Monday morning and that crews are continuing to monitor the perimeter of the fire.
“With a bit of rain arriving last night and excellent work from our fire crews on scene, the wildfire is still active now 100% contained,” Parkland County said. “Crews will continue attacking the fire today from the fire perimeter inwards.”
Motorists are being asked to continue avoiding Township Road 522 from Highway 759 and Highway 22 as crews continue to work in the area. Speed limits along Township 522, between Range Roads 63 and 65, have also been reduced in the area due to smoke and workers present.
On Saturday and Sunday crews were working on installing dozer guards around the perimeter of the fire to contain it.
-
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves itTummy rubs, ear scritches and nuzzles: researchers say cuddling a dog is a ‘surefire way to reduce stress.’
-
Alberta NDP call on province to put all COVID-19 modelling on the tableThe official opposition in Alberta are calling on the province to publically release modelling used to justify the lifting of COVID-19 testing and isolation rules.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of CalgaryHighway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon that left one dead and four others in hospital.
-
Retired pastor turns woodpiles into art, and his latest creation is a church of firewoodThere's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.
-
Federal election: Mail-in ballots could be in the millions, interested voters advised to apply earlyWith COVID-19 cases rising across the country, mail-in ballots are expected to play a sizable role in next month’s federal election, just like they did in B.C.’s provincial election last fall.
-
Police arrest several people for drug trafficking in Cumberland CountyThe Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.
-
Local Afghan families worry about loved ones in overseas as Taliban grips power'They are just calling for help,' a B.C. man says of family in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept into the capital and the government has collapsed.
-
Maritimers react to federal election call, with many concerned about the timingIt's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.
-
91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West SideThomas Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.