Parkland RCMP ask for help to find man missing for 7 weeks

Mounties west of Edmonton renewed a public call Friday for help to locate 61-year-old James Kip Logan.

Police said he hasn't been seen since May 2 and they are concerned for his well being.

Logan was last seen by a friend who dropped him off at Rotary Park in Stony Plain, RCMP said, but his intended destination was unknown.

He "resides locally, but he also has ties to Whitehorse, YT."

Logan is described as:

Fair complexion

Short, white hair

5’11

Average build

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).