Parkland RCMP introduces distracted driver education program

Motorists caught driving while distracted in Alberta currently face a fine of $300, as well as receiving three demerit points, which can cause increases to insurance premiums.

Up until now, drivers had three options after receiving a distracted driving ticket: pay the fine, plead not guilty by mail, or appear in person in court.

Now, Parkland RCMP has introduced a fourth option.

The Option IV Distracted Driving Program allows drivers to participate in a 60-minute educational presentation on the dangers of distracted driving.

Upon completion of the program, the fine will be waived and no demerit points will accrued.

To be eligible to participate in the program, there must be a session date available in the near future.

Drivers will be notified at the time of receipt of their ticket if a session is available.

Drivers may only participate in the program once.

Police hosted the first session of Operation IV on Monday.

Nine drivers attended the program, hosted by Const. Shawn Lawrence, and community peace officers Jennifer Penner and Adam Wenmen.

"We want to give people a second chance," Lawrence said in a news release. "Texting and driving, in particular, is such a common mistake. But it’s a mistake that can be very expensive at best, or fatal at worst. We want to educate people on the dangers that they may not even be aware of."

According to Alberta Health Services statistics, 80 per cent of crashes are a result of driver inattention.

Talking on the phone makes you four times more likely to get into a crash, and texting increases the risk to 23 times more likely.