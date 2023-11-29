Parks Canada camping reservations to open earlier for 2024 season
It's almost time to start making your camping reservations and if that feels too soon, that's because Parks Canada is opening booking two months earlier than last season.
Parks Canada announced Wednesday camping reservations for the 2024 season will open in January. Last year, bookings opened in March.
Campers can book their trips from January 19 through February 13, 2024, according to the company's website. The specific launch dates vary by province and territory.
Reservations can be booked via Parks Canada reservation website or by phone.
Parks Canada has a variety of camping styles available for reservation from frontcountry to backcountry camping. Users can also reserve camping spots, roofed accommodations and activities at parks across the country.
Parks Canada notes when users are booking, a 'reservable period,' are the dates when individuals can reserve a site while the 'operating season' marks the dates a campground is open to the public.
Mark your calendars! �� #ParksCanada reservation launch dates for the #2024camping season are NOW AVAILABLE on our website ➡ https://t.co/ZqIRae4Sru
You’ll also find #camping tips & tricks and details on how to be ready to book your campsites! ⛺ pic.twitter.com/FzmOP4pTHO
Parks Canada adopted a new booking system earlier this year in an effort to solve overbooking and queuing problems that posed challenges in past seasons.
Now, users will only be able to book sites if they have registered an account on the website, which has been possible since March 3.
This is when booking opens in your province or territory:
BRITISH COLUMBIA - sites opening between January 19 and January 29
- Fort Langley National Historic Site
- Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site
- Glacier National Park
- Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
- Kootenay National Park
- Mount Revelstoke National Park
- Pacific Rim National Reserve
- Yoho National Park
YUKON - site opening January 23
- Kluane National Park and Reserve
QUEBEC - all sites opening February 7
- Forillon National Park
- La Mauricie National Park
- Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve
- Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site
ALBERTA - sites opening between January 24 and February 1
- Banff National Park
- Elk Island National Park
- Jasper National Park
- Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site
- Waterton Lakes National Park
- Wood Buffalo National Park
NEW BRUNSWICK - sites opening February 8
- Fundy National Park
- Kouchibouguac National Park
NOVA SCOTIA - sites opening between February 9 and February 13
- Cape Breton Highlands National Park
- Grand-Pré National Historic Site
- Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND - site opening February 9
- Prince Edward Island National Park
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR - sites opening between February 9 and February 13
- Gros Morne National Park
- Terra Nova National Park
ONTARIO - all sites opening February 5
- Bruce Peninsula National Park
- Fathom Five National Marine Park
- Georgian Bay Islands National Park
- Point Pelee National Park
- Pukaskwa National Park
- Rideau Canal National Historic Site
- Thousand Islands National Park
- Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site
MANITOBA - site opening February 2
- Riding Mountain National Park
SASKATCHEWAN - all sites opening February 2
- Grasslands National Park
- Prince Albert National Park
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES - site opening January 24
- Wood Buffalo National Park