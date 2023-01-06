Parks Canada closes public parking at Moraine Lake Road

High demand for parking at a popular area near Lake Louise has forced officials to make a difficult decision.

Starting this year, Parks Canada has prohibited public parking at Moraine Lake Road because of an intensive drain on resources and a severe lack of available space. The policy will be in force year-round.

"In 2022, traffic flaggers were required 24 hours a day to manage the demand for access," Parks Canada wrote in an online statement. "During the peak period in summer 2022, the parking lot remained full nearly 24 hours a day.

"Most visitors who attempt to drive to Moraine Lake are turned away as parking lots are full."

Instead of driving their own vehicles, Parks Canada suggests visitors use shuttle service, Roam Transit, or other commercial transportation to access the area.

Seats on the Parks Canada shuttle service – which has been boosted to accommodate for the change in policy – can be reserved in advance and include a connector route so visitors can see both Moraine Lake and Lake Louise in the same day. About 40 per cent of tickets are available in the spring while the remaining 60 per cent are released for reservation within 48 hours of departure.

A Roam Transit "superpass" allows visitors to access Moraine Lake via the Parks Canada shuttle in Lake Louise.

Chartered bus routes, guided tours and taxis will also be able to access Moraine Lake.

While personal vehicles are not allowed on Moraine Lake Road, Parks Canada says there is no restriction on bicycles or pedal-assisted e-bikes.

"Visitors will be able to access the lake by bicycle. The journey is 25-kilometre round trip," Parks Canada said.

NO SUNRISE SHUTTLE

Any early birds looking to hop on a shuttle to get to Moraine Lake will be out of luck.

Parks Canada says it will not be running any shuttles to the Park and Ride via Whitehorn Drive between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials say this is to limit disturbances of wildlife.

"Parks Canada understands that not every visitor’s desired visiting times or requirements will be met by the shuttle and appreciates the disappointment that may cause."

Chartered services will still be accommodating visitors wishing to see the sunrise at Moraine Lake, officials say.

Parks Canada adds that if any visitors miss the last shuttle of the day, they need to secure their own transportation back to the Park and Ride lot.

"Parks Canada takes great care to ensure that no visitors are left stranded at Moraine Lake," officials said. "In the event that visitors return later than planned and miss the last shuttle, they are responsible for their own return to the Park and Ride lot via private transport, bike or foot."

Full details on parking changes at Moraine Lake can be found online.