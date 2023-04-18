Parks Canada issues warning after video captures woman hit by wave at N.L. landmark

Parks Canada has issued a safety warning after a video surfaced on social media showing a woman get knocked over by a huge wave at a popular tourist site in Newfoundland.

The video posted to Facebook Sunday shows a wave overtaking a woman standing near the edge of the rocky cliffs at Cape Spear, which is just outside St. John's.

The woman is knocked off a rock and disappears under the rush of churning sea water for about five seconds before she appears again.

The video briefly shows her recovering from her fall and moving away from the cliffs before the footage ends.

Parks Canada posted on social media Monday reminding visitors to the national historic site to stay away from its treacherous coastline and ferocious waters.

Cape Spear is said to be Canada's most easterly point of land, and it's a popular place for those hoping to spot whales and icebergs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.