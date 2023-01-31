Parks Canada launching new reservation system

Mark your calendars, soon you will be able to book your 2023 outdoor vacation at one of Canada’s national parks, historic sites or marine conservation areas.

Parks Canada says visitors can start making reservations on its website for camping and other activities at its locations across the country in March.

The ability to book online this year was delayed because the reservation system was outdated and in need of upgrades, according to Parks Canada.

Reservation dates, which are posted online, will be different for each national park.

The reservation system will not be available from Feb. 27 to March 2 as it migrates to the new platform.

The Government Agency says anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings must do so before Feb. 26, before the switchover.

Once the new system is up and running on March 3, users will be required to create a new account and are encouraged to get familiarized with the new system before reservations open later in the month.

Parks Canada says the system will look different from the previous one, but will offer the same features and functions as the old one.

Vancouver Island has several national sites, such as Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Victoria, as well as the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino, B.C.

More information about camping and park activity reservations can be found on the Parks Canada website.