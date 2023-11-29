Parks Canada releases camping reservation dates for Point Pelee
Anyone hoping to book camping for Point Pelee National Park next year can book in February.
Parks Canada announced Wednesday camping reservations for the 2024 season will open on Feb. 2, which is earlier than last year. Bookings opened in March in 2023.
There are 24 oTENTik sites nestled in the heart of Point Pelee. The Parks Canada website says aAn oTENTik is a unique accommodation that provides a relaxing, comfortable, and easy camping experience. It’s a cross between an A-frame cabin and a prospector tent, on a raised wooden floor.
Reservations can be booked via Parks Canada reservation website or by phone.
If you are looking to travel outside Essex County, Parks Canada has also released the dates for locations across the country. The specific launch dates vary by province and territory.
Mark your calendars! �� #ParksCanada reservation launch dates for the #2024camping season are NOW AVAILABLE on our website ➡ https://t.co/ZqIRae4Sru
You’ll also find #camping tips & tricks and details on how to be ready to book your campsites! ⛺ pic.twitter.com/FzmOP4pTHO
Here’s when booking opens for each province or territory:
BRITISH COLUMBIA - sites opening between January 19 and January 29
Fort Langley National Historic Site
Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site
Glacier National Park
Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
Kootenay National Park
Mount Revelstoke National Park
Pacific Rim National Reserve
Yoho National Park
YUKON - site opening January 23
Kluane National Park and Reserve
QUEBEC - all sites opening February 7
Forillon National Park
La Mauricie National Park
Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve
Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site
ALBERTA - sites opening between January 24 and February 1
Banff National Park
Elk Island National Park
Jasper National Park
Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site
Waterton Lakes National Park
Wood Buffalo National Park
NEW BRUNSWICK - sites opening February 8
Fundy National Park
Kouchibouguac National Park
NOVA SCOTIA - sites opening between February 9 and February 13
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Grand-Pré National Historic Site
Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND - site opening February 9
Prince Edward Island National Park
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR - sites opening between February 9 and February 13
Gros Morne National Park
Terra Nova National Park
ONTARIO - all sites opening February 5
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Fathom Five National Marine Park
Georgian Bay Islands National Park
Point Pelee National Park
Pukaskwa National Park
Rideau Canal National Historic Site
Thousand Islands National Park
Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site
MANITOBA - site opening February 2
Riding Mountain National Park
SASKATCHEWAN - all sites opening February 2
Grasslands National Park
Prince Albert National Park
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES - site opening January 24
Wood Buffalo National Park
With files from CTVNews.ca.