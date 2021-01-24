After several skaters fell through the ice on Lake Minnewanka, Parks Canada officials have issued a reminder to visitors to take precautions while skating.

Over the past two days, officials say four people had fallen through the ice at the glacier-fed lake. While three of them were able to get out of the frigid water themselves, the fourth required rescue personnel to respond.

Because of the incidents, Parks Canada is advising anyone who ventures out onto Lake Minnewanka to skate to take proper precautions.

"Ice skaters are reminded to check the lake ice thickness very carefully and understand that ice thickness may vary considerably over short distances," officials wrote on Facebook.

Having access to safety equipment such as lifejackets, rope and ice picks is also useful, they said.

"The recommended minimum thickness for ice skating is 15 centimetres or 6 inches of solid ice."

The weather in Banff has been unseasonably warm lately, as Environment Canada measured a record 3.1 C in the mountain community on Thursday.

Conditions are expected to become much colder over the next week as daytime highs are expected to remain at about -10 C while overnight lows will be -16 C and colder.

