Parks Canada takes action to address elevated water levels on Trent-Severn Waterway
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Trent-Severn Waterway is currently dealing with unusually high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching due to recent warm weather conditions.
Parks Canada opened the discharge valves at Lock 42 to release some water through the Severn and into Georgian Bay.
This action, however, has created potential hazards for those in the area, including the possibility of thin ice, fast-moving ice, and fast-moving water.
Officials are urging people to be aware of the situation and avoid the area until the water levels have stabilized and it is safe to return.
They are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary actions to ensure the public's safety and protect the natural environment.
