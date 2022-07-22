Parks Canada transfers Batoche National Historic Site lands to Métis – Nation

The Canadian government has transferred 690 hectares of land from Batoche National Historic Site Saskatchewan to Métis Nation – Saskatchewan.

“The Batoche grounds have always been important to our Métis citizens, our history and the resistance,” president of the Nation, Glen McCallum said in a government press release.

The transfer was announced during the 50th Back to Batoche gathering, an annual celebration of Métis culture.

“There is a deep connection for us at Batoche. We, as Métis people, will determine the best use of this land that will respect our ancestors’ ultimate sacrifice in how we will honour and uphold their vision. Our past leaders who dreamed of this day aren’t with us anymore but will always be remembered. We celebrate in their memory."

He said the repatriation of Batoche lands starts the path to reconciliation.

Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal said the transfer of land “advances reconciliation through meaningful action with Métis peoples.

“The collaboration between Parks Canada and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan with regard to Batoche National Historic Site marks a strengthening of this relationship by returning homeland to Métis people and marking another step towards collaborative management of Batoche National Historic Site,” he said.

The lands being transferred are the western lands of the site.

Batoche National Historic Site is located an hour north of Saskatoon on the South Saskatchewan River.