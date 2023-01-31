Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities
Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.
The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.
Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.
The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.
It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.
All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.