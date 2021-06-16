Parks Canada wants to hear from park-lovers regarding the future of Point Pelee

Love spending time in nature? Parks Canada wants to hear from you to help guide the future of Point Pelee National Park.

Parks Canada is inviting the public to share their views on its draft 10-year management plan for Point Pelee. The new plan will help to shape management decisions and actions and serve as a “key accountability document” to the public.

Parks Canada launched public consultation to renew Point Pelee’s management plan as a tool to engage Indigenous communities, local communities, stakeholders and partners.

Some of the priorities the public will be asked about include:

regional collaboration to address landscape scale challenges;

further collaboration with Indigenous partners;

continued investments in sustainable assets;

improving the understanding of cultural resources;

improvements in the health of the marsh ecosystem; and

addressing specific aspects of visitor experience, such as better information prior to arrival.

The public will be able to add their input to the draft 10-year plan from June 1 to June 12 by:

Completing the online Point Pelee Management Plan comment card

Emailing comments to pc.pelee.consultation.pc@canada.ca

Attending a virtual consultation session in French on June 22 or English on June 23

Mailing comments to 407 Monarch Lane, RR1, Leamington, ON N8H 3V4

The draft management plan is available on the Point Pelee National Park website.