Parks Canada warns of extreme fire danger in Banff National Park

Tinder-dry conditions in Banff National Park have led officials to change the fire rating for the region to "extreme."

Parks Canada issued the warning on Friday in order to make visitors aware of the risk and do what they can to reduce the possibility of any "human-caused" wildfires.

"It is important to follow safe practices when enjoying a campfire in Banff National Park," the agency wrote in a post on the Banff National Park Facebook page.

"Help protect this special place."

In order to do that, it advised all guests to consider the following advice:

Keep campfires contained inside metal fire rings or boxes provided by Parks Canada;

Never leave campfires unattended;

Follow the rules as campfires are not allowed in some backcountry campgrounds; and

Ensure fires are out when you leave – soak it, stir it and soak it again.

It's also a requirement for all campers to purchase a fire permit, Parks Canada says.

According to the provincial government, there are 24 active wildfires in Alberta, but none of them are located in Banff National Park.

There have been 583 wildfires in Alberta so far in 2022.

That's a decrease from the five year average of 744, which is likely due to the cold, wet spring most of the province experienced.

"But the season isn't over yet," Alberta Wildfire Information Officer Derrick Forsythe said. "So people need to take particular care when they're in the forest -- whether they're hiking, having campfires or whether they're driving."

Any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious sources of smoke should be reported to Banff Emergency Dispatch by calling 403-762-4506.

With files from Timm Bruch