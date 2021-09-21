Parks Foundation Calgary unveils bench dedication winner to celebrate 30 years of donations

Celebrating three decades and over 1,200 donations throughout the city, Parks Foundation Calgary unveiled the latest winner of the bench and picnic table dedication program Tuesday on Scotsman's Hill.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the program invited Calgary residents to enter for a chance to win a three-year bench dedication.

Situated in parks around the city, the benches each feature a unique bronze plaque honouring a life well-lived, celebrating a milestone, landmark birthday or anniversary, which traditionally are purchased by Calgarians for a 10 year period.

The first-ever winner of the bench located on Scotsman's Hill was Tatianna O'Donnell, who chose to honour her late son, Adam.

"This program began 30 years ago, and every day we hear from people about how much they love the dedication program," said Sheila Taylor of Parks Foundation Calgary.

"People stop and read the inscriptions on the benches, and for a moment you feel like you are connected to that person, you know them a little bit," added Taylor.

"It connects Calgarians to each other and to nature."

Proudly admiring the new bench, Tatianna O'Donnell said it was for her to honour the life of her son. "Adam was up here a lot; different times of the day in different weather. He used to always come here with his children to watch fireworks," said O'Donnell.

"It's a great place to come, read the plaque, remember him, and enjoy the beautiful view of the city," she added.

Accompanying a short message honouring his life, the plaque features lyrics from Adam's favourite song, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" by Bob Marley.

Parks Foundation Calgary is a non-profit organization that has operated since 1985. The bench dedication program was initiated in 1991. More information can be found at www.parksfdn.com.